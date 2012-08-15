FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 15, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

Car dealer Lookers profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - British car dealership chain Lookers Plc’s profit rose 9 percent in the first half of the year as sales of new and used cars went up.

The company, which owns Scottish brand Taggarts and the Charles Hurst brand in Northern Ireland, said pretax profit rose to 23.3 million pounds ($36.55 million) for January-June from 21.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue grew 3 percent to 1.03 billion pounds.

The company, which runs 120 franchise dealerships, said turnover in its parts division was hurt as Britons curbed non-essential spending on car repairs.

Lookers’ shares, which have risen 30 percent since the start of the year, closed at 66.75 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
