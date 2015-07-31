FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish cash handler Loomis Q2 profit below expectations
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish cash handler Loomis Q2 profit below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 31 (Reuters) - Swedish cash handling firm Loomis reported second-quarter core profit and organic growth below market expectations on Friday and said it was optimistic about potential acquisitions.

Loomis’ earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA), adjusted for items affecting comparability, rose to 397 million Swedish crowns ($46 million) from 333 million a year ago but were below forecasts of 415 million.

Like-for-like sales grew 1 percent, lower than expectations of 2 percent growth. Loomis, which had sales of 13.5 billion crowns in 2014, offers solutions for cash handling mainly to banks and retailers in 20 countries. ($1 = 8.6063 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.