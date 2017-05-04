UPDATE 1-Loomis says well on way to reach 2017 targets after Q1 profit beat

(Adds detail, background, share)

May 4 (Reuters) - Swedish cash handling company Loomis said on Thursday it was well on its way to reaching its full-year financial targets after first-quarter core profit rose more than expected on the back of strong sales growth in the United States.

* Q1 operating income before amortisation rose to 462 mln SEK ($52.4 mln) from a year-ago 376 mln vs Reuters poll forecast 439 mln, with an EBITA margin of 10.8 pct

* Organic sales growth 3 pct vs consensus 4 pct

* U.S. organic sales growth was 6 pct with EBITA margin growth helped by savings and fast-increasing sales of the high-margin cash management product SafePoint

* Europe organic growth was 1 pct as volumes shrank in the Nordics and Britain

* Co. says the negative growth in Britain in 2016 and Q1 now seems to have leveled out and stabilised

* Shares up 2.3 pct at 1343 GMT, taking 12-months rise to 64 pct

* Co. targets sales of 17 bln SEK, EBITA margin of 10-12 pct in 2017

* Co. Has flagged it will raise its margin target in connection with a capital markets day later this year

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8213 Swedish crowns) (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)