FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
UPDATE 1-Loomis says well on way to reach 2017 targets after Q1 profit beat
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 4, 2017 / 1:54 PM / 3 months ago

UPDATE 1-Loomis says well on way to reach 2017 targets after Q1 profit beat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, background, share)

May 4 (Reuters) - Swedish cash handling company Loomis said on Thursday it was well on its way to reaching its full-year financial targets after first-quarter core profit rose more than expected on the back of strong sales growth in the United States.

* Q1 operating income before amortisation rose to 462 mln SEK ($52.4 mln) from a year-ago 376 mln vs Reuters poll forecast 439 mln, with an EBITA margin of 10.8 pct

* Organic sales growth 3 pct vs consensus 4 pct

* U.S. organic sales growth was 6 pct with EBITA margin growth helped by savings and fast-increasing sales of the high-margin cash management product SafePoint

* Europe organic growth was 1 pct as volumes shrank in the Nordics and Britain

* Co. says the negative growth in Britain in 2016 and Q1 now seems to have leveled out and stabilised

* Shares up 2.3 pct at 1343 GMT, taking 12-months rise to 64 pct

* Co. targets sales of 17 bln SEK, EBITA margin of 10-12 pct in 2017

* Co. Has flagged it will raise its margin target in connection with a capital markets day later this year

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8213 Swedish crowns) (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.