Jan 27 (Reuters) - Investment manager Loomis Sayles & Co LP appointed Esty Dwek as a global strategist for emerging markets.

Dwek, who joins from the private bank at HSBC, will be responsible for analyzing emerging market trends and liaising with sell-side analysts and existing clients, the company said.

She will be based in London.

Loomis Sayles had strengthened its emerging markets management team in 2014 with three new additions. (Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)