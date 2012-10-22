FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Loomis, Sayles says bond manager Gaffney leaves for Eaton Vance
October 22, 2012 / 8:50 PM / 5 years ago

Loomis, Sayles says bond manager Gaffney leaves for Eaton Vance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Gaffney had run $22 bln Loomis Sayles Bond Fund with Dan Fuss

* Fuss, 79, has no immediate plans to retire - spokeswoman

* Two co-managers remain with Fuss on funds

BOSTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - A top Loomis, Sayles & Co bond fund manager has left the firm to take a job with cross-town rival Eaton Vance Corp, a spokeswoman for Boston-based Loomis said on Mon day.

Kathleen C. Gaffney, 50, had been a co-manager of mutual funds, including the $22 billion Loomis, Sayles Bond Fund, which she had run with Dan Fuss, the firm’s high-profile fixed income manager, since 1997.

Gaffney stepped down from that fund and four others, according to a securities filing on Monday. Including the five funds and others, including offshore vehicles, Gaffney had co-managed a total of $84 billion, said Loomis, Sayles spokeswoman Erin Heard.

She did not have more information.

A spokeswoman for Eaton Vance did not immediately return messages.

Loomis, Sayles is a unit of Natixis Global Asset Management. Heard said Fuss, 79, has no immediate plans to retire.

He will continue to run products with co-managers, including Matthew Eagan, 46, and Elaine Stokes, who is 47. Both became co-managers with Fuss and Gaffney in 2007.

The filing showing Gaffney’s departure from the funds was first reported by Investment News.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
