FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Loomis Sayles names director of institutional services in Asia
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Loomis Sayles names director of institutional services in Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Loomis Sayles Investments Asia Pte Ltd appointed Michael Chang as the director of institutional services, Asia.

Chang will help in building strategic relationships for Loomis Sayles in North Asia and will support the development of investment strategies and products for Natixis Global Asset Management (NGAM), the parent company of Loomis Sayles, throughout Asia.

Chang will report to Paul Ong, managing director of Loomis Sayles Investments Asia and head of the Loomis Sayles Singapore office. He will also report to John Gallagher, executive vice president and director of institutional services for the company’s U.S., Canadian, UK and Singapore offices.

Chang was most recently the managing director of NGAM Taiwan. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.