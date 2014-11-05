Loop says Bharti Airtel pulls out of deal

Nov 5 (Reuters) - India’s Loop Mobile said larger rival Bharti Airtel Ltd has called off their deal to buy Loop’s subscribers and some assets in what would have been India’s first merger in the telecoms sector in several years.

Loop’s Chief Operating Officer Surya Mahadevan said the deal was worth 7 billion rupees ($114 million).

Bharti Airtel had planned to buy Loop’s assets in February, but the deal did not get regulatory approvals. (1 US dollar = 61.4050 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)