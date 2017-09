Jan 20 (Reuters) - Looser Holding AG :

* Generates revenues at prior year level

* FY net revenues of 487.4 million Swiss francs ($555 million) at prior year level (-0.5 percent)

* For FY 2014, expects operating result (EBITDA) to increase against prior year as well as a significant rise in consolidated net income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8777 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)