BRIEF-Looser Holding reports 9-month net revenues 370.8 mln Swiss francs, up by 1.7 pct

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Looser Holding AG :

* Says 9mth net revenues increased by 1.7 pct to 370.8 million Swiss francs(prior year: 364.6 million Swiss francs)

* Says 9mth EBITDA at 48.0 million Swiss francs(prior year: 43.3 million Swiss francs)

* Says 9mth EBITDA margin at 13.0 pct (prior year: 11.9 pct)

* Says 9mth net income increased to about 17 million Swiss francs(prior year: 16.6 million Swiss francs)

* Says for full financial year 2014, management expects that revenues and operating result will be above prior year level as well as a significant increase in consolidated net income