BRIEF-Looser Holding invests up to CHF 13.5 million in coatings division
#Switzerland Market Report
June 19, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Looser Holding invests up to CHF 13.5 million in coatings division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Looser Holding AG : * Investing up to CHF 13.5 million in coatings division * Says to transfer the Feyco production capacities to Bendern and carry out

conversion work in Urdorf * Says St. Margrethen and Urdorf is to be merged at the Schekolin location in

Bendern within the next two years * Says activities such as application technology and sample service, now

offered at Hinwil and Gueml Igen, to be transferred to Urdorf * Says reduction in the Feyco workforce is to be expected over the two years to

come, up to 30 jobs could be affected * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
