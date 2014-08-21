BRIEF-Looser Holding says H1 net revenues up 3.4 pct to CHF 243.9 mln

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Looser Holding AG : * Says H1 net revenues increased by 3.4 percent to CHF 243.9 million * Says H1 EBITDA CHF 30.6 million (prior year: CHF 28.2 million) * Says H1 EBITDA margin 12.6 percent (prior year: 11.9 percent) * Says H1 consolidated net income of CHF 9.7 million (prior year: CHF 11.2

million) * Says maintains prognosis for entire FY, expecting revenues and operating

result above prior year level * Says maintains prognosis for entire FY and expects as well a significant

* Say H1 EBIT EUR 19.35 million versus EUR 18.18 million year ago