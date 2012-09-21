FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MDA-Loral satellite deal clears U.S. national security hurdle
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 21, 2012 / 3:05 AM / in 5 years

MDA-Loral satellite deal clears U.S. national security hurdle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment has approved the proposed sale of Loral Space and Communications Inc’s satellite manufacturing arm to Canadian rival MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd, Loral said late on Thursday.

The deal still needs crucial approval from anti-trust regulators in the United States, which last week asked for additional information on the proposed deal. Some analysts believe this could jeopardize both the timing of the deal and the likelihood of its closing.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, found no national security concerns with respect to the $875 million transaction, MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates said in a separate statement.

Macdonald Dettwiler hopes the deal, struck in June, will boost its position in the communications market, and help it win business with commercial and government clients.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.