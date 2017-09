WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - Cosmetics maker L‘Oreal SA has agreed to settle the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s complaints that advertisements for its skin care products Lancome Genifique and L‘Oreal Paris Youth Code were deceptive, the FTC said on Monday.

Under the settlement, the company is barred from making claims about the products that have not been substantiated by scientific proof, the FTC said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)