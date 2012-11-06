FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-L'Oreal sees 2013 market growth similar to 2012
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 6, 2012 / 6:01 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-L'Oreal sees 2013 market growth similar to 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove “not” from second paragraph quote)

PARIS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - L‘Oreal expects growth to improve in the fourth quarter against the previous three months and sees no reason to believe the growth of the global cosmetics market next year should be very different from 2012, its head said on Tuesday.

“Today, we have no reason to believe that the growth of the market next year will be very different compared to this year,” L‘Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon told analysts in a conference call.

“We are anticipating a fourth quarter that will be slightly better than the third quarter,” Agon said.

Agon also forecast growth of “around 4 percent” for the global cosmetics market in 2012 and “slightly below 4 percent” in the second half of the year. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Elena Berton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.