LONDON L’Oreal is targeting direct
lenders to provide up to €650m of leveraged loans to back a
potential sale of British retailer The Body Shop, in a bid to
provide certainty of debt funding and encourage possible buyers
to submit an offer for the business, banking sources said.
L'Oreal, which bought the company in 2006, hired Lazard on a
sale process that is attracting a number of private equity funds
who are lining up indicative bids ahead of a mid-April deadline.
Direct lenders are now being approached to provide debt
funding to the possible buyers totalling up to 7 times The Body
Shop’s approximate €74m-€92m Ebitda. The wide gap in Ebitda
takes account of different adjustments, the sources said.
L’Oreal declined to comment. The Body Shop was not
immediately available to comment.
Bankers usually approach possible buyers to fund buyout bids
with syndicated leveraged finance. In The Body Shop’s case, most
bankers say the deal would be better suited to direct lenders.
Banks are wary to underwrite a large buyout loan which could
be met with apprehension in Europe’s leveraged loan market.
Despite hot market conditions, investors are cautious when it
comes to the retail sector, which has seen some borrowers
struggle as consumers reign in spending.
“Consumer facing retail is not massively loved. If you look
at the two sectors over the past six months that have given
banks and investors a headache it is oil and gas and retail.
Banks are most probably reluctant to take The Body Shop as a
syndication risk, so direct lenders are a natural alternative,”
one of the sources said.
Direct lending is growing in popularity as a financing tool.
It is usually deployed on trickier credits and is higher
yielding but on the upside, it provides borrowers certainty of
funding by removing any underwriting and syndication risk.
The number of direct lenders has grown significantly in
recent years, with each fund seeking to deploy vast amounts of
capital raised from pension funds, insurance companies,
sovereign wealth funds and high net worth individuals.
The Body Shop pioneered the ethical beauty products industry
four decades ago, but has recently been challenged by weakening
sales and profit. Last year The Body Shop saw its operating
profit fall to €33.8m from €54.8m in 2015, while its revenues
dropped to €920.8m in 2016 from €967.2m in 2015.