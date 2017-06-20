BRASILIA, June 20 Brazilian beauty products maker Natura Cosméticos SA expects to sign on June 26 the purchase of The Body Shop International PLC, a unit of French L'Oréal SA, Natura said in a filing on Tuesday.

Natura said it received approval from L'Oreal's employee council for the purchase. The deal is still subject to regulatory approvals, notably in Brazil and in the U.S, Natura added in the statement. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)