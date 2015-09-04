FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
L'Oreal trims cosmetics market forecast for 2015
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 4, 2015 / 9:48 AM / 2 years ago

L'Oreal trims cosmetics market forecast for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - French cosmetics group L‘Oreal has lowered its forecast for the market this year to around 3.5 percent from a previous range of 3.5 to 4 percent, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

Shares in L‘Oreal extended their declines, falling around 3.6 percent.

Asked about market talk concerning forecasts for the group’s own performance, the spokeswoman said: “There was no warning on sales.”

A Paris-based trader had told Reuters there was market talk that L‘Oreal had issued a sales warning at road shows in London and Paris earlier this week because of concerns about a slowdown in China.

L‘Oreal said on July 30 that it expects sales growth to accelerate in the second half as demand in Western Europe and the United States improves. (Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.