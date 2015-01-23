FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
L'Oreal chief very optimistic about 2015 - WSJ
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
January 23, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

L'Oreal chief very optimistic about 2015 - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The chief executive of L‘Oreal , the world’s largest cosmetics group, said he was expecting a good fourth quarter thanks to a strong dollar and lower oil prices as they would boost sales and profit.

“We do as much business in North America as we do in the euro zone,” Jean-Paul Agon told the Wall Street Journal.

Factoring in all of the dollar-linked currencies, Agon said “the fourth quarter will be good”.

Lower oil prices should also benefit consumers and, overall, Agon said he was “very optimistic about 2015”.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.