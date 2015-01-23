L'Oreal chief very optimistic about 2015 - WSJ

PARIS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The chief executive of L‘Oreal , the world’s largest cosmetics group, said he was expecting a good fourth quarter thanks to a strong dollar and lower oil prices as they would boost sales and profit.

“We do as much business in North America as we do in the euro zone,” Jean-Paul Agon told the Wall Street Journal.

Factoring in all of the dollar-linked currencies, Agon said “the fourth quarter will be good”.

Lower oil prices should also benefit consumers and, overall, Agon said he was “very optimistic about 2015”.