L'Oreal sees boost from weak euro, oil prices

PARIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Cosmetics giant L‘Oreal said on Friday it expected consumption in Western Europe to get a boost from a weak euro and low oil prices.

“The weak euro and the fall in oil prices could trigger some consumption recovery in Western Europe which could be very beneficial for us,” L‘Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon told a news conference.

Agon also expected growth of the global beauty market in 2015 to be similar to the 3.5 percent growth seen in 2014, ”even a bit better“ if there is an acceleration in the United States and some recovery in Western Europe,”