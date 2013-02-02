FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2013

L'Oreal Paris webstore set for spring launch in France -report

PARIS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Cosmetics giant L‘Oreal’s will start selling L‘Oreal Paris products on the Internet in France from March, the first time the mid-range brand will be available for online purchase in the country, Le Figaro reported on Saturday without citing sources.

Some of the group’s high-end brands like Lancome and Kiehl’s are available online in France, but L‘Oreal Paris cosmetics and toiletries are distributed only through retail outlets such as department stores and drugstores.

The newspaper cited a company spokesman saying that while traditional distribution channels remain a priority for L‘Oreal Paris, its e-commerce site would offer exclusive services aimed at consumers who are faithful to the brand.

L‘Oreal was not immediately available to comment.

