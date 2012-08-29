FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
L'Oreal says Q4 to outpace Q3 due to new products
August 29, 2012 / 7:56 AM / in 5 years

L'Oreal says Q4 to outpace Q3 due to new products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - L‘Oreal, the world’s biggest cosmetics group, said product launches should help bolster growth in the second half of the year and that growth in the fourth quarter would be better than in the current third quarter.

Chairman and Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon made the comment at an analyst meeting on Wednesday after the French group on Tuesday announced an 11.4 percent rise in first-half operating profit, helped by luxury cosmetics products. (Reporting by Pascale Denis; Writing by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)

