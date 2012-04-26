FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
L'Oreal to buy Cadum for 200 mln Euros-source
April 26, 2012 / 1:41 PM / in 5 years

L'Oreal to buy Cadum for 200 mln Euros-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - France’s L‘Oreal is set to buy French baby products company Cadum for 200 million euros ($263.68 million), said a source close to the situation, declining to be named.

Cadum, which is owned by Anglo-French buyout fund Milestone Capital, had 58 million euros in revenues and achieved an operating margin of 21 percent in 2011.

L‘Oreal, maker of Garnier shampoo, Lancome creams and Yves Saint Laurent cosmetics, has no virtually no debt and is looking to boost sales through bolt-on acquisitions.

The company declined to comment on the deal, first reported by French financial daily Les Echos.

Last year, it bought Pacific Bioscience Laboratories, a Washington-based company that produces Clarisonic electric beauty devices, which clean the skin with oscillating brushes.

Milestone Capital acquired Cadum in 2007, investing 17.5 million euros in a leveraged buyout.

$1 = 0.7585 euros Reporting by Pascale Denis; writing by Nina Sovich; editing by Keiron Henderson

