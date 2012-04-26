FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-L'Oreal buys Cadum to extend domestic reach
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 26, 2012 / 4:56 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-L'Oreal buys Cadum to extend domestic reach

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company confirmation, comment from statement)

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - French cosmetics maker L‘Oreal said it had purchased baby products company Cadum to reach more customers in its domestic market.

The Cadum business, with 2011 sales of 58 million euros, will join L‘Oreal’s consumer products division, the company said in a statement on Thursday, without disclosing financial terms.

L‘Oreal agreed to pay 200 million euros ($264 million) to acquire Cadum from Anglo-French buyout fund Milestone Capital, a source close to the situation said earlier.

“Cadum is an important acquisition for L‘Oreal in France,” the company’s consumer products chief Herve Navellou said in the statement. “It blends seamlessly into our strategy to conquer new consumers in France.”

L‘Oreal, maker of Garnier shampoo, Lancome creams and Yves Saint Laurent cosmetics, has no virtually no debt and is looking to boost sales through bolt-on acquisitions.

Last year, it bought Pacific Bioscience Laboratories, the Washington-based maker of Clarisonic beauty devices that clean the skin with oscillating brushes.

Milestone acquired Cadum in 2007, investing 17.5 million euros in a leveraged buyout. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Pascale Denis; writing by Nina Sovich; editing by Keiron Henderson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.