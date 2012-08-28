FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
L'Oreal profits rise in H1, confirms annual targets
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 28, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

L'Oreal profits rise in H1, confirms annual targets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - L‘Oreal, the world’s biggest cosmetics maker, posted an 11.4 percent increase in its first-half operating profit helped largely by its luxury products and still expects to outperform the market and grow profits and sales this year.

L‘Oreal earlier reported slower sales in the second quarter sales with like-for-like growth slowing across all regions in the luxury segment, which includes the Cacharel and Lancome brands.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 1.897 billion euros ($2.38 billion) while the operating margin widened to 16.9 percent from 16.8 percent in the same period a year ago, the French group said in a statement on Tuesday.

A Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll showed estimates for EBIT at 1.918 billion euros, a margin of 17.25 percent and net profit at 1.643 billion euros.

L‘Oreal sales grew to 11.21 billion euros in the first half.

L‘Oreal confirmed it expected this year to do better than the overall cosmetics market, which it estimated in July would grow by about 4 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Leila Abboud)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.