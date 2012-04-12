Emerging markets boost L'Oreal Q1 sales

PARIS, April 12 (Reuters) - French cosmetics maker L‘Oreal on Thursday reported 9.4 percent revenue growth for the first quarter, lifted by big-spending emerging-market consumers and renewed appetite for high-end luxury goods.

L‘Oreal also said it was confident that it would outperform the market in 2012 and grow sales and profits this year.

First-quarter revenue grew 9.4 percent, to 5.64 billion euros ($7.43 billion). On a like-for-like basis the increase was 6.4 percent. ($1 = 0.7590 euros) (Reporting by Nina Sovich; Editing by Lionel Laurent)