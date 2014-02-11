FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
L'Oreal remains Sanofi's core shareholder - CEO Agon
February 11, 2014 / 8:00 AM / 4 years ago

L'Oreal remains Sanofi's core shareholder - CEO Agon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - L‘Oreal remains French drugmaker Sanofi’s core shareholder and is “very happy” with that situation, the cosmetics group’s Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said on Tuesday.

L‘Oreal earlier unveiled a deal with Swiss consumer goods group Nestle to buy back 8 percent of its capital for 6.5 billion euros ($9 billion). It said the deal would not require the disposal of Sanofi shares held by L‘Oreal.

L‘Oreal holds just under 9 percent of Sanofi’s shares.

Reporting by Natalie Huet

