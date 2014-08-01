FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
L'Oreal sees improved H2 trading thanks to U.S. rebound
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
August 1, 2014 / 9:15 AM / 3 years ago

L'Oreal sees improved H2 trading thanks to U.S. rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - French cosmetics maker L‘Oreal said on Friday it expected business trends to improve in the second half, mainly thanks to a rebound in the United States.

The group, which published first-half results on Thursday broadly in line with forecasts, also said it had enjoyed the strongest growth in western Europe since 2007 in the first half, with sales up 2.8 percent on a like-for-like basis.

“We are confident that business trends will improve in the second half of the year and we will see an acceleration in the mass market business,” L‘Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon told analysts and journalists on a conference call. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.