L'Oreal sees improved H2 trading thanks to U.S. rebound

PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - French cosmetics maker L‘Oreal said on Friday it expected business trends to improve in the second half, mainly thanks to a rebound in the United States.

The group, which published first-half results on Thursday broadly in line with forecasts, also said it had enjoyed the strongest growth in western Europe since 2007 in the first half, with sales up 2.8 percent on a like-for-like basis.

“We are confident that business trends will improve in the second half of the year and we will see an acceleration in the mass market business,” L‘Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon told analysts and journalists on a conference call. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by David Holmes)