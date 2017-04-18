FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 18, 2017 / 4:21 PM / 4 months ago

L'Oreal says like-for-like sales rise 4.2 pct in Q1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, April 18 (Reuters) - French cosmetics company L'Oreal reported a slightly higher-than-expected 4.2 percent rise in like-for-like first-quarter sales on Tuesday, helped by thriving demand for its luxury products in Asia.

The maker of Garnier shampoo and Maybelline make-up said sales in its consumer products division rose 1.4 percent on a like-for like basis, while revenues in its professional unit fell 1.8 percent.

In its luxury division, meanwhile, which houses brands such as Lancome and Yves Saint Laurent cosmetics, like-for-like sales were up 12.2 percent.

"We are confident in our ability to achieve another year of sales and profit growth in 2017," Chief Executive Officer Jean-Paul Agon said in a statement.

Analysts had expected like-for-like sales across the group to rise 3.9 percent, according to forecasts compiled for Reuters by Inquiry Financial. L'Oreal's reported sales were up 7.5 percent at 7.04 billion euros ($7.5 billion), also slightly above analyst forecasts. ($1 = 0.9344 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White and Pascale Denis, Editing by Bate Felix)

