a year ago
RPT-L'Oreal says France weighs on sales growth in Europe
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 28, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

RPT-L'Oreal says France weighs on sales growth in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats wider to clients)

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - French cosmetics giant L'Oreal on Thursday said Western Europe was being held back by a "very difficult market in France", posting a 4.3 percent rise in second-quarter sales, marginally below forecasts.

However, the maker of Biotherm cream and Armani perfume said sales growth was accelerating as expected in North America and it would continue to outperform the market globally throughout the year.

A Reuters polls of 12 analysts forecast L'Oreal's total second-quarter sales growth would reach 4.61 percent.

Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; editing by Richard Lough

