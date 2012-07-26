UPDATE 1-L'Oreal keeps targets after Q2 growth slows

* Sales up 5.7 pct like-for-like vs 6.4 pct in Q1

* Luxury slowdown, euro zone crisis hit quarter -CEO

* Reiterates aim to outperform market in 2012 (Adds CEO comments, detail)

By Lionel Laurent

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - France’s L‘Oreal, the world’s biggest cosmetics maker, reiterated that it was on track to outperform its market in 2012 after like-for-like sales in the second quarter grew at a slower pace than in the first.

Strong luxury sales and a recovering North American market have helped L‘Oreal offset stagnation in Western Europe, where consumers are under pressure, since the beginning of the year.

However, Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon admitted there had been a slowdown in the luxury market, despite maintaining an overall “good” rhythm of growth, with signs of impact in Asia.

“It’s true that we saw a slowdown of the luxury market between the first quarter and second quarter,” he told analysts on a conference call. “It is by the way the only major slowdown that we see in our markets.”

L‘Oreal revenue grew 5.7 percent on a like-for-like basis in the second quarter to 5.57 billion euros ($6.85 billion). That compared with 6.4 percent growth in the first quarter.

Luxury sales growth retreated to 8.7 percent from 12.2 percent. High-spending Asian consumers, among L‘Oreal’s biggest growth generators, also lost steam in the quarter. Asia-Pacific sales growth slowed to 9.2 percent from 15.5 percent.

And amid the raging euro zone debt crisis, L‘Oreal saw its Western European sales fall 0.1 percent on a like-for-like basis to 1.88 billion euros. The region accounts for about one-third of revenue.

“The southern euro zone, as you know, is not a walk in the park,” said CEO Agon. “We have had time to...adjust to it.”

Shares of L‘Oreal have gained 15.5 percent year-to-date, in line with a 15.2 percent rise for the STOXX Europe consumer goods index.

On a six-month basis, L‘Oreal revenue has come in ahead of expectations. L‘Oreal made 11.21 billion euros in revenue, better than consensus analyst forecasts of 11.06 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Nina Sovich and James Regan)