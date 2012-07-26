FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-L'Oreal keeps targets after bumper Q2 growth
July 26, 2012 / 4:42 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-L'Oreal keeps targets after bumper Q2 growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to link story to previous L'Oreal alerts)

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - France’s L‘Oreal, the world’s biggest cosmetics maker, on Thursday reiterated it was on track to outperform its market in 2012 after second-quarter sales grew 5.7 percent on a like-for-like basis.

Strong luxury sales and a recovering North American market have helped L‘Oreal offset stagnation in Western Europe, where consumers have been under pressure, since the beginning of the year.

“Despite the uncertain economic environment, we are confident in the group’s ability to outperform the market in 2012, and to achieve another year of solid growth in both sales and profits,” L‘Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing Nina Sovich)

