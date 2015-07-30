FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
L'Oreal says sales growth to accelerate in H2
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 30, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

L'Oreal says sales growth to accelerate in H2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - French cosmetics group L‘Oreal on Thursday said it expected sales growth to accelerate in the second half as demand in Western Europe and the United States had improved.

L‘Oreal, which makes Lancome cream and Yves Saint Laurent perfume, achieved operating profit of 2.32 billion euros ($2.53 billion) in the first half, compared with the average estimate in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 2.31 billion. ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.