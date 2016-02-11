FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
L'Oreal fourth-quarter sales growth beats forecasts
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 11, 2016 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

L'Oreal fourth-quarter sales growth beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - French cosmetics giant L‘Oreal on Thursday reported forecast-beating fourth-quarter sales up 4.2 percent, helped by solid growth in the United States and resilient demand for its luxury products.

Analysts had expected fourth-quarter like-for-like sales growth of 3.6 percent.

L‘Oreal made a full-year operating profit of 4.39 billion euros ($4.98 billion) on revenue of 25.26 billion euros, broadly in line with forecasts.

$1 = 0.8804 euros Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.