L'Oreal fourth-quarter sales growth beats forecasts

PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - French cosmetics giant L‘Oreal on Thursday reported forecast-beating fourth-quarter sales up 4.2 percent, helped by solid growth in the United States and resilient demand for its luxury products.

Analysts had expected fourth-quarter like-for-like sales growth of 3.6 percent.

L‘Oreal made a full-year operating profit of 4.39 billion euros ($4.98 billion) on revenue of 25.26 billion euros, broadly in line with forecasts.