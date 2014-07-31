FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
L'Oreal says suffers from sluggish growth in U.S.
July 31, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

L'Oreal says suffers from sluggish growth in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - French cosmetics giant L‘Oreal on Thursday posted a 4.1 percent rise in second-quarter like-for-like sales slightly below expectations and said growth at its consumer goods division was held up by sluggish demand in the United States.

L‘Oreal, which makes Lancome creams and Yves Saint Laurent make-up and perfume, saw revenue drop 0.7 percent on a reported basis in the second quarter.

Market consensus for the group’s second-quarter like-for-like sales growth was 4.3 percent. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)

