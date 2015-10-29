UPDATE 2-L'Oreal Q3 sales miss expectations as luxury suffers

* Q3 sales rise 3.7 pct versus market forecast 4.3 pct

* L‘Oreal says suffered sales drop in Hong Kong, airports

* Sees global market growing 3.5 pct this year (Adds analyst comment, CEO quotes)

By Astrid Wendlandt

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - French cosmetics giant L‘Oreal missed third-quarter sales expectations and said on Thursday that demand for its luxury products had suffered a slowdown in Hong Kong and at airports.

The maker of Lancome and Armani perfume saw its sales rise 3.7 percent like-for-like in the quarter to Sept. 30 to 5.938 billion euros ($6.51 billion), falling short of the market consensus of 4.3 percent.

“It was very precisely Chinese consumers outside China and it was generally Hong Kong and travel retail,” that suffered the most, L‘Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon told a conference call on the sales.

Agon said sales growth at the group’s travel retail outlets dropped to 1 percent in the third quarter, down from previous double-digit levels and sales trends turned negative for luxury products in Asia.

“We have good reason to believe it was a temporary slowdown,” Agon said, adding that demand at shops in mainland China was holding up as well as in Western Europe and the United States.

Several luxury and cosmetics groups such as LVMH have said a summer stock market crash combined with weak economic data dampened demand from the all-important Chinese consumer.

Like-for-like sales growth of L‘Oreal’s luxury products such as Yves Saint Laurent lipstick and Biotherm cream slowed to 4.2 percent in the third quarter from 5.8 percent the previous three months and 6.7 percent in the first quarter.

“Overall, this was a somewhat lacklustre reporting,” Andrew Wood at Bernstein said. “The improved like-for-like growth promised by management in the Q1 reporting has not materialised in either Q2 or Q3.”

Agon confirmed his estimated growth for the global cosmetics market for 2015 of “around 3.5 percent” and said sales growth in the luxury cosmetics market should be of the order of 5 percent.

L‘Oreal’s active cosmetics division, which includes La Roche Posay creams and Roger & Gallet soaps, posted the group’s strongest performance with sales up 8 percent on a comparable basis.

The group did not provide a forecast other than that it aimed to outperform the market, achieve significant growth in profit and sales and a “moderate increase” in margins this year. ($1 = 0.9124 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, Editing by James Regan and Adrian Croft)