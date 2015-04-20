FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
L'Oreal says Q1 sales rise 14.1 pct
Sections
Featured
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 20, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

L'Oreal says Q1 sales rise 14.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 20 (Reuters) - L‘Oreal posted a 14.1 percent rise in first-quarter sales on Monday, helped by the weak euro and resilient demand for luxury goods products such as Yves Saint Laurent’s Black Opium perfume.

The maker of Garnier shampoo and Maybelline make-up said the market for mass consumer goods, its biggest, had “declined slightly in Western Europe” but was “still growing moderately in North America”.

The world’s No.1 cosmetics group generated quarterly sales of 6.436 billion euros ($6.93 billion), up 4.0 percent on a like-for-like basis and 5.2 percent at constant exchange rates. ($1 = 0.9291 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.