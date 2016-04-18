L'Oreal Q1 sales up 4.2 pct like-for-like, above consensus

PARIS, April 18 (Reuters) - French cosmetics company L‘Oreal reported a stronger than expected 4.2 percent rise in like-for-like first-quarter sales on Monday, helped by sales in the mass consumer goods market.

The maker of Garnier shampoo and Maybelline makeup said sales in its consumer products division rose 3.9 percent on a like-for like basis, helping the overall rise in comparable revenue beat the consensus forecast for a 3.4 percent rise.

“We are confirming our ambition of achieving another year of sales and profit growth,” Chief Executive Officer Jean-Paul Agon said in a statement. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Pascale Denis; editing by David Clarke)