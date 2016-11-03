FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
L'Oreal Q3 sales beat forecasts, helped by North American growth
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 3, 2016 / 5:10 PM / 10 months ago

L'Oreal Q3 sales beat forecasts, helped by North American growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Cosmetics giant L'Oreal posted stronger-than-expected sales growth in the third quarter, as a "substantial acceleration" in North America helped make up for weakness in its home market of France.

The maker of Yves Saint Laurent make-up and Armani perfume said sales rose 5.6 percent on a like-for-like basis to 6.15 billion euros ($6.82 billion) in the three months to Sept.30, beating forecasts of 4.5 percent growth. ($1 = 0.9011 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.