FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
L'Oreal says luxury growth slows, Asia tough
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 6, 2012 / 5:16 PM / 5 years ago

L'Oreal says luxury growth slows, Asia tough

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - L‘Oreal on Tuesday posted a sequential revenue growth slowdown at its luxury and professional products division for the third quarter running as it signalled tough trading conditions in Asia and in its travel retail sales channels.

The world’s biggest cosmetics group said comparable sales growth of luxury products such as Lancome perfume and Biotherm creams slowed to 6.6 percent in the third quarter, down from 8.7 percent in the second quarter and 12.2 percent in the first.

The same pattern was found for professional products, which include Kerastase shampoo and Essie nail polish, as like-for-like sales growth slowed to 0.1 percent in the third quarter, down from 2.7 percent in the second and 3.1 percent in the first.

Overall, L‘Oreal, which confirmed its 2012 financial targets, saw its total revenue rise 4.6 percent like-for-like in the third quarter to 5.519 billion euros ($7.07 billion). ($1 = 0.7812 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.