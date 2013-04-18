FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
L'Oreal Q1 sales slightly beat forecasts
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 18, 2013 / 4:06 PM / 4 years ago

L'Oreal Q1 sales slightly beat forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 18 (Reuters) - L‘Oreal reported slightly higher than expected first-quarter sales, driven by solid demand for its mass market and luxury products in North America, China and the Gulf states.

The world’s biggest cosmetics group generated revenue of 5.93 billion euros ($7.76 billion)in the three months to March 31, up 5.5 percent on a like-for-like basis, above analysts’ expectations of 5.2 percent sales growth.

For 2013, the maker of Garnier shampoo, Biotherm and Lancome creams and Yves Saint Laurent perfume reiterated its target to outperform the market and increase both sales and profits.

By comparison, rivals such as LVMH’s cosmetics and perfume division which makes Dior and Guerlain perfumes, saw like-for-like revenue rise 5 percent during the period. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.