FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
L'Oreal Q2 sales growth slightly below forecasts
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 16, 2013 / 4:11 PM / in 4 years

L'Oreal Q2 sales growth slightly below forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 16 (Reuters) - French cosmetics giant L‘Oreal posted a 5.2 percent rise in like-for-like second-quarter sales on Tuesday, slightly below forecasts, and pointed to improved trading at its underperforming hair salon products unit.

The maker of Garnier shampoo and Yves Saint Laurent perfume said market growth slowed in the first half, as anticipated, but reiterated its target to grow profits and sales in 2013.

Analysts expected L‘Oreal to post like-for-like sales growth for the second quarter roughly in line with the previous three months at around 5.5 percent. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.