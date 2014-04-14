L'Oreal posts Q1 like-for-like sales growth below forecasts

PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - L‘Oreal posted a 2.2 percent drop in first-quarter sales on Monday, held back by slowing demand for its mass market products, which include Garnier shampoo and Maybelline make-up, particularly in North America.

The French cosmetics giant reported revenue of 5.64 billion euros ($7.79 billion), up 3.5 percent on a like-for-like basis and below market expectations of over 4 percent.

As usual, the group did not give specific guidance other than to say it expected to “achieve another year of growth of sales and profit growth”. ($1 = 0.7238 Euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt Editing by James Regan)