L'Oreal sees 2014 cosmetics market growth similar to 2013
April 14, 2014 / 4:56 PM / 3 years ago

L'Oreal sees 2014 cosmetics market growth similar to 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - L‘Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said on Monday he expected growth in the global cosmetics market in 2014 to be similar to that of the previous year, or 3.5-4 percent.

However, he said growth would differ across regions this year compared with last year, with North America being particularly slow, and help coming from green shoots of recovery in southern Europe.

Agon added that he expected sales growth in North America would be better in the second quarter than in the first. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)

