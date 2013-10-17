FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-L'Oreal in exclusive talks to buy two Shiseido brands
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
#Healthcare
October 17, 2013 / 5:49 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-L'Oreal in exclusive talks to buy two Shiseido brands

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Shiseido statement, background)

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - L‘Oreal is in exclusive talks to acquire skincare brands Decleor and Carita from Japan’s Shiseido for around 230 million euros ($314.3 million), Shiseido said on Thursday.

L‘Oreal cited the promising international growth prospects of the two brands, which made combined annual sales of around 100 million euros in 2012. It said an agreement could be signed in coming weeks.

A separate statement by Shiseido gave the price tag which it said was subject to “standard closing adjustments”.

Shiseido is trying to turn the page on its first annual loss in eight years and the replacement of its president in March, in the wake of tough price competition and declining market share.

L‘Oreal, meanwhile, has seen margins improve thanks to the launch of new and more expensive items and recently bought Chinese facial mask provider Magic Holdings, in a bid to expand in the fastest-growing sector of China’s $15 billion skincare market. ($1 = 0.7319 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Astrid Wendlandt and David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
