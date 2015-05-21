FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reynolds American close to getting FTC approval for Lorillard deal - WSJ
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
#Market News
May 21, 2015

Reynolds American close to getting FTC approval for Lorillard deal - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Camel cigarette brand owner Reynolds American Inc's planned acquisition of smaller rival Lorillard Inc is expected to receive U.S. antitrust clearance as soon as next week, the Wall Street Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1Hxtr4g)

Reynolds offered to buy Lorillard for $25 billion in last July. A merger will combine the number 2 and number 3 cigarette companies in the United States.

Reynolds, Lorillard and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

