FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reynolds American to buy Lorillard in $27.4 bln deal
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Reynolds American to buy Lorillard in $27.4 bln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Camel cigarettes maker Reynolds American Inc said it would buy rival Lorillard Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $27.4 billion, including net debt.

Reynolds offered $68.88 per Lorillard share, representing a premium of 2.5 percent to Lorillard’s Monday closing.

Reynolds also said it would sell its KOOL, Salem, Winston, Maverick and blu eCigs brands and other assets to Imperial Tobacco Group for $7.1 billion in cash. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.