Reynolds American wins U.S. antitrust approval to buy rival Lorillard

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Reynolds American Inc won U.S. antitrust approval on Tuesday for its deal to buy smaller rival Lorillard in a deal that would combine the No. 2 and No. 3 U.S. cigarette companies.

The Federal Trade Commission said it would allow the deal to go forward in condition that the companies sell four cigarette brands - Winston, Kool, Salem and Maverick. They will be purchased by Imperial Tobacco Group PLC.

Reynolds, which makes Camel and Pall Mall cigarettes, said in July it would buy Lorillard, which makes Newport, for $27.4 billion.

Altria Group, which owns Marlboro, has a 47 percent U.S. market share, followed by Reynolds at 26 percent and Lorillard at 14 percent, according to 2013 data from Euromonitor International. This is the most recent data available.

The deal presented antitrust enforcers with a conundrum: Their mandate is to prevent higher prices because of mergers, but U.S. public policy aims to make cigarettes more expensive to discourage smoking.

The FTC has reviewed two other major cigarette mergers in the past 20 years.

In 2004, it allowed R.J. Reynolds to buy rival Brown & Williamson, without divestitures. An expert familiar with the FTC at the time said at least some commissioners opposed using agency resources to litigate to keep cigarettes cheap.

In 1994, the commission sued to stop British American Tobacco’s $1 billion purchase of American Tobacco. The two sides eventually settled, and the merger went forward.