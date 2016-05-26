FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles flights delayed due to 'equipment issues'- FAA
May 26, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

Los Angeles flights delayed due to 'equipment issues'- FAA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Flights arriving and departing Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) should expect delays due to “equipment issues,” the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said in an online air traffic control advisory.

Arrivals will be held up to 15 minutes, and departures will be delayed up to 30 minutes, the notice said. Los Angeles World Airports, which operates LAX, did not immediately return requests for comment. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York and Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles)

