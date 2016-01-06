FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California governor declares LA-area gas leak an emergency
January 6, 2016 / 9:16 PM / 2 years ago

California governor declares LA-area gas leak an emergency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Jan 6 (Reuters) - California Governor Jerry Brown on Wednesday declared a Los Angeles-area gas leak an emergency and vowed to protect public health and safety.

The governor’s office said in a statement it was establishing an incident command structure to coordinate local, state and federal response to the leak and stop it as soon as possible. The methane leak was discovered on Oct. 23 at a well used for gas storage in Aliso Canyon just outside the Los Angeles neighborhood of Porter Ranch, and has forced thousands of residents to relocate. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

