Flight attendant flees L.A. airport, cocaine found in bags

LOS ANGELES, March 21 (Reuters) - A flight attendant fled when she was selected for a random screening at Los Angeles International Airport, prompting a search that turned up 66 pounds (30 kg) of cocaine in her carry-on bags, a Drug Enforcement Administration spokesman said on Monday.

The woman, who had arrived at the terminal on Friday for a flight, abandoned her belongings before escaping on foot, Special Agent Timothy Massino said. The DEA declined further comment on the case while an investigation was under way.

A law enforcement source said that the flight attendant had been identified by investigators but not apprehended as of Monday evening.

Authorities did not say which airline she worked for and there were conflicting media reports.

NBC News reported on its website that the woman ran from the terminal after making a nervous phone call in a language not recognized by officers and left behind a pair of designer shoes as she fled on an escalator.

Los Angeles Airport Police and the Transportation Safety Administration declined comment on Monday. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler)